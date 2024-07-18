Expert Outlook: Liquidia Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.6, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Liquidia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Liquidia's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Liquidia's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Liquidia's Background

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Key Indicators: Liquidia's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Liquidia's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.85%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1377.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -61.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

