Expert Outlook: Liberty Energy Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Liberty Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.79, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 12.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Liberty Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $14.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.50 $16.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Liberty Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Liberty Energy's Background

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Liberty Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Liberty Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.91% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Liberty Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

