Expert Outlook: Lands' End Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lands' End, presenting an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.96% from the previous average price target of $18.88.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Lands' End by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lands' End. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lands' End's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Lands' End

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lands' End: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lands' End faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.91% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

