Expert Outlook: Kinder Morgan Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.5, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $27.50, the current average has increased by 3.64%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kinder Morgan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $28.00 $27.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $30.00 $29.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kinder Morgan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kinder Morgan's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kinder Morgan analyst ratings.

Delving into Kinder Morgan's Background

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Kinder Morgan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.39% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Kinder Morgan adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KMI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Jun 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for KMI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.