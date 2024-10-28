Expert Outlook: Kilroy Realty Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $39.00, the current average has increased by 2.56%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kilroy Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $38.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $40.00 $38.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $38.00 $39.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $38.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kilroy Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kilroy Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kilroy Realty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kilroy Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kilroy Realty's Background

Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 17 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Texas, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Kilroy Realty

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kilroy Realty's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kilroy Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kilroy Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kilroy Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kilroy Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

