Expert Outlook: Kaltura Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.5, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Marking an increase of 7.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $3.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Kaltura among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $4.00 $3.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kaltura. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kaltura compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Kaltura's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Kaltura's Background

Kaltura Inc provides live and on-demand video SaaS solutions to thousands of organizations around the world, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. It also offers specialized industry solutions, including Learning Management System Video, Lecture Capture, and Virtual Classroom for educational institutions, as well as a TV Solution for media and telecom companies. It operates in two reporting segments which are Enterprise, Education, and Technology, and Media and Telecom. The majority of the revenue is derived from Enterprise, Education & Technology. The majority of the revenue is earned from the United States.

Kaltura's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Kaltura displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kaltura's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -14.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kaltura's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -27.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, Kaltura faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

