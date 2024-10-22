Expert Outlook: Janus Henderson Group Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Janus Henderson Group, presenting an average target of $38.33, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.01% increase from the previous average price target of $36.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Janus Henderson Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $37.00 Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $39.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $37.00 $36.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $37.00 $36.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $37.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $33.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $37.00 $36.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Janus Henderson Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Janus Henderson Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Janus Henderson Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Janus Henderson Group's Background

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (24%) and institutional (21%) clients. At the end of June 2024, active equities (63%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (14%) and alternative (2%) investment platforms constituted the company's $361.4 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (61%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (29%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Financial Insights: Janus Henderson Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Janus Henderson Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JHG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Macquarie Downgrades Outperform Neutral Jul 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JHG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.