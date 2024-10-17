Expert Outlook: Jack Henry & Associates Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $189.6, a high estimate of $206.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.46% from the previous average price target of $181.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jack Henry & Associates. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $195.00 $186.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $206.00 $181.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $181.00 $181.00 Michael Del Grosso Compass Point Announces Neutral $186.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $178.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jack Henry & Associates. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Jack Henry & Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Jack Henry & Associates's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jack Henry & Associates's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jack Henry & Associates analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Jack Henry serves almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions.

Jack Henry & Associates: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Jack Henry & Associates displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jack Henry & Associates's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jack Henry & Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Jack Henry & Associates adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JKHY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Oppenheimer Upgrades Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JKHY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.