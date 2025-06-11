Expert Outlook: iRhythm Technologies Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $149.5, with a high estimate of $167.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 13.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $131.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of iRhythm Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $130.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $167.00 $130.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $139.00 $152.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $104.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $133.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $151.00 $138.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of iRhythm Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into iRhythm Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering iRhythm Technologies: A Closer Look

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Its principal business is the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services that it believes allow clinicians to diagnose certain arrhythmias quicker and with greater efficiency than other services that rely on traditional technology. Each Zio System combines an FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wire-free, patch-based, 14-day wearable biosensor that continuously records electrocardiogram (ECG) data with a proprietary, FDA-cleared, CE-marked cloud-based data analytic software to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

iRhythm Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining iRhythm Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.27% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -34.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, iRhythm Technologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

