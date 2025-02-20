Expert Outlook: Intl Flavors & Fragrances Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $103.25, with a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average represents a 5.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $108.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intl Flavors & Fragrances. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $104.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $104.00 $107.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Buy $101.00 $105.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $105.00 $113.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $114.00 $117.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $88.00 $90.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intl Flavors & Fragrances's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

