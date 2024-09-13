Expert Outlook: Inter Parfums Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $165.71, a high estimate of $192.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. A decline of 2.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Inter Parfums by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $192.00 $192.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $151.00 $150.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $192.00 $192.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Announces Buy $140.00 - Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $151.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Inter Parfums. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inter Parfums compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Inter Parfums's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Inter Parfums's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Inter Parfums analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances and fragrance-related products. It sells its product under the brand names called JIMMY CHOO, bebe, Paul Smith, Abercrombie and Fitch, COACH, and others. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, and United-States operations. The group sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Inter Parfums: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inter Parfums's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Inter Parfums's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inter Parfums's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inter Parfums's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Inter Parfums's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IPAR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Dec 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Nov 2021 BWS Financial Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IPAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.