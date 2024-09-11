Expert Outlook: Intellia Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intellia Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $70.86, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. A 5.34% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $74.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Intellia Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dae Gon Ha Stifel Lowers Buy $64.00 $80.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $61.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $60.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intellia Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Intellia Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intellia Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Get to Know Intellia Therapeutics Better

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Intellia Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intellia Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intellia Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2112.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intellia Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTLA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Brookline Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2022 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Feb 2022 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.