Expert Outlook: Integra Lifesciences Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 2 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.88, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 6.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Integra Lifesciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $20.00 $23.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $26.00 $32.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Sell $23.00 $30.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Sell $22.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $25.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $30.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Integra Lifesciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Integra Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Integra Lifesciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Integra Lifesciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and tissue technologies. Codman Specialty Surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra serves Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world whilst it derives key revenue from domestic sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Integra Lifesciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Integra Lifesciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integra Lifesciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integra Lifesciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Integra Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

