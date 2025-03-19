Expert Outlook: Insmed Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.62, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.28% from the previous average price target of $93.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Insmed. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Announces Outperform $100.00 - Vamil Divan Guggenheim Maintains Buy $101.00 $101.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $90.00 $90.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Lowers Buy $96.00 $97.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $107.00 $85.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $97.00 $88.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $92.00 $83.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $101.00 $95.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Insmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Insmed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Insmed's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Insmed: A Closer Look

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Breaking Down Insmed's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Insmed's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insmed's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -225.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insmed's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -61.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insmed's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Insmed's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.03. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

