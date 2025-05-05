Expert Outlook: Ingersoll Rand Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Ratings for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $92.3, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average represents a 7.14% decrease from the previous average price target of $99.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ingersoll Rand among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $86.00 $80.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $88.00 $109.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $77.00 $94.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $85.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $93.00 $96.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $96.00 $102.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $91.00 $100.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $111.00 $105.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $102.00 $115.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $94.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ingersoll Rand's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingersoll Rand analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

A Deep Dive into Ingersoll Rand's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Ingersoll Rand's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.