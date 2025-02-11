Expert Outlook: Independence Realty Trust Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 1.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $21.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Independence Realty Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $23.00 - John Kim BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $21.00 $19.00

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It owns and operates multifamily apartment properties, across non-gateway U.S markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Raleigh. The company is focused on gaining scale within key amenity-rich submarkets that offer school districts, retail, and various employment centers.

Independence Realty Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Independence Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.02% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Independence Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independence Realty Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independence Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

