Expert Outlook: Inari Medical Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Inari Medical, revealing an average target of $58.78, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Highlighting a 2.31% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $60.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Inari Medical among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Hold $50.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $47.00 - Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $68.00 - Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $84.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $55.00 $60.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $71.00 $55.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $63.00 $65.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inari Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inari Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Inari Medical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes; ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis, LimFlow system and others. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from United States and rest from International markets.

Inari Medical: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inari Medical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inari Medical's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inari Medical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Inari Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

