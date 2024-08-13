Expert Outlook: Illumina Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Ratings for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $158.77, with a high estimate of $242.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Experiencing a 4.98% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $167.09.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Illumina. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $195.00 $200.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Hold $126.00 $122.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $125.00 $130.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $242.00 $242.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Neutral $124.00 $119.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Neutral $133.00 $131.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $170.00 $170.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Announces Buy $140.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $242.00 $249.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $175.00 $195.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $122.00 $140.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Hold $115.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Illumina's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Illumina's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Illumina analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Illumina

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2023 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Illumina: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Illumina's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Illumina's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -178.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -55.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ILMN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ILMN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.