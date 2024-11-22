Expert Outlook: ICF International Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $169.75, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Observing a 0.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $169.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ICF International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $140.00 $180.00 Marc Riddick Sidoti & Co. Announces Buy $185.00 - Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $180.00 $155.00 Kevin Steinke Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $174.00 $174.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ICF International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ICF International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ICF International's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ICF International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services support clients that operate in four key markets that include Energy, Environment, Infrastructure and Disaster Recovery; Health and Social Programs and Security and Other Civilian & Commercial. The Company's majority clients are United States federal government departments and agencies. It operates in single segment, which is providing professional services.

Key Indicators: ICF International's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ICF International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.09% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ICF International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ICF International's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ICF International's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ICF International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

