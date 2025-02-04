Expert Outlook: Hyatt Hotels Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Ratings for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hyatt Hotels, revealing an average target of $164.64, a high estimate of $176.00, and a low estimate of $153.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.17% increase from the previous average price target of $155.07.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Hyatt Hotels among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $170.00 $172.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $176.00 $150.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $161.00 $144.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $168.00 $163.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $167.00 $151.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $157.50 $145.50 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hyatt Hotels's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Hyatt Hotels's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hyatt Hotels's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 12.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Hyatt Hotels adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

