Expert Outlook: Hyatt Hotels Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $155.08, a high estimate of $201.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Experiencing a 6.45% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $165.77.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Hyatt Hotels's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Lizzie Dove |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $110.00|$150.00 | |David Katz |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $120.00|$161.00 | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $156.00|$163.00 | |Lizzie Dove |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $150.00|$170.00 | |Duane Pfennigwerth |Evercore ISI Group |Maintains |Outperform | $175.00|$175.00 | |Stephen Grambling |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $144.00|$157.00 | |Christopher Stathoulopoulos|Susquehanna |Raises |Neutral | $155.00|$150.00 | |Michael Bellisario |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $156.00|$158.00 | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $163.00|$158.00 | |Chad Beynon |Macquarie |Lowers |Outperform | $165.00|$172.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $151.00|$162.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $201.00|$207.00 | |Daniel Politzer |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $170.00|$172.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hyatt Hotels's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hyatt Hotels analyst ratings.

Discovering Hyatt Hotels: A Closer Look

Hyatt is an operator of owned (3% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (97%) properties across about 30 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 63% Americas, 15% rest of world, and 22% Asia-Pacific.

Hyatt Hotels's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hyatt Hotels's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for H

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for H

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.