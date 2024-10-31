Expert Outlook: Hub Group Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hub Group, revealing an average target of $45.67, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $43.33, the current average has increased by 5.4%.

The standing of Hub Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Hold $49.00 $43.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $43.00 $41.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $50.00 $44.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hub Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset light truck brokerage operations, along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub is somewhat acquisitive in that it often makes tuck-in acquisitions which expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hub Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hub Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

