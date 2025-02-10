Expert Outlook: Home Depot Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Home Depot (NYSE:HD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $445.71, a high estimate of $475.00, and a low estimate of $405.00. This current average has increased by 2.5% from the previous average price target of $434.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Home Depot. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $450.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $405.00 $400.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $455.00 $455.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $465.00 $459.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $430.00 $420.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Buy $450.00 $425.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Outperform $440.00 $435.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Home Depot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Home Depot's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Home Depot's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and the recent tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool and landscaping projects.

Home Depot's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Home Depot's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Home Depot's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 71.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Home Depot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, Home Depot faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

