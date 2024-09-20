Expert Outlook: Health Catalyst Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Health Catalyst, revealing an average target of $12.43, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 2.2% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $12.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Health Catalyst is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $13.00 $10.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $11.00 $14.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $8.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Health Catalyst's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Health Catalyst: A Closer Look

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Health Catalyst: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Health Catalyst displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -17.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

