Expert Outlook: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ:HRMY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Harmony Biosciences Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Experiencing a 3.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $59.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $70.00 $75.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $52.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $55.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Delving into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's Background

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

A Deep Dive into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.51% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Harmony Biosciences Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

