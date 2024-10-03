Expert Outlook: Hamilton Lane Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $146.4, along with a high estimate of $156.00 and a low estimate of $134.00. Marking an increase of 13.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $129.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Hamilton Lane's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $147.00 $139.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $156.00 - Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $150.00 $122.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $134.00 $120.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hamilton Lane's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hamilton Lane's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hamilton Lane's Background

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hamilton Lane

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Lane displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 57.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

