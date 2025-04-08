Expert Outlook: GXO Logistics Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GXO Logistics, revealing an average target of $50.5, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 19.52% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GXO Logistics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ariel Rosa |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $45.00|$51.00 | |Lucas Servera |Truist Securities |Announces |Hold | $40.00|- | |Scott Schneeberger |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $55.00|$67.00 | |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $50.00|$72.00 | |Christian Wetherbee |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $44.00|$60.00 | |J. Bruce Chan |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $66.00|$74.00 | |Ravi Shanker |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $57.00|$63.00 | |Brandon Oglenski |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $45.00|$52.00 | |Rick Paterson |Loop Capital |Announces |Hold | $49.00|- | |Patrick Creuset |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $54.00|$63.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GXO Logistics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of GXO Logistics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GXO Logistics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into GXO Logistics's Background

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Understanding the Numbers: GXO Logistics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GXO Logistics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.48% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GXO Logistics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, GXO Logistics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

