Expert Outlook: Gulfport Energy Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $178.4, a high estimate of $198.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Experiencing a 3.96% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $185.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gulfport Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $178.00 Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Raises Buy $198.00 $194.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $160.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $201.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $178.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Gulfport Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Gulfport Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gulfport Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States. It operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Key Indicators: Gulfport Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gulfport Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GPOR

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Sep 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Jul 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GPOR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.