Expert Outlook: Guess Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Guess (NYSE:GES), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Guess, presenting an average target of $18.21, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A 2.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $18.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Guess among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Berg Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $18.00 $18.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Guess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guess's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Guess's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Guess

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Guess's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Guess displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, Guess faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

