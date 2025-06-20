Expert Outlook: GMS Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated GMS (NYSE:GMS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GMS, revealing an average target of $96.04, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 24.4% from the previous average price target of $77.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of GMS by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Hold $105.00 $80.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $71.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $95.20 $65.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $95.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GMS. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GMS. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GMS compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GMS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of GMS's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of specialty building products including wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, ceilings, steel framing, and other complementary building products. The company serves its products to commercial new construction, commercial repair and remodel, residential new construction, and residential repair and remodel (R&R). Its geographical segment is Central, Midwest, New York, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Southwest, Western and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from Wallboard products.

Financial Milestones: GMS's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: GMS's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GMS's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GMS's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: GMS's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

