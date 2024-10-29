Expert Outlook: Global Payments Through The Eyes Of 20 Analysts

In the last three months, 20 analysts have published ratings on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Global Payments, presenting an average target of $134.3, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.75%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Global Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $118.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $112.00 $135.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $125.00 $130.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $143.00 $158.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $145.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $122.00 $126.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $156.00 $164.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $194.00 $204.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Lowers Buy $155.00 $165.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $122.00 $125.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $135.00 $145.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $130.00 $130.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $147.00 $147.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $118.00 $111.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $158.00 $172.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $130.00 $145.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $111.00 $119.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $126.00 $124.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $147.00 $157.00

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

