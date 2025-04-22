Expert Outlook: Global E Online Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A 5.57% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $60.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Global E Online among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Scott Berg |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $40.00|$64.00 | |Will Nance |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $47.00|$59.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $46.00|$55.00 | |Patrick Walravens |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $64.00|$64.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $64.00|$64.00 | |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $54.00|$60.00 | |Kunal Madhukar |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $64.00|$68.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $64.00|$68.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Raises |Buy | $64.00|$55.00 | |James Faucette |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $55.00|$52.00 | |Justin Patterson |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $65.00|$55.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Global E Online's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Global E Online's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Global E Online: A Closer Look

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from and anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Global E Online: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Global E Online adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

