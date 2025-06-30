Expert Outlook: GeneDx Holdings Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $95.75, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.42% lower than the prior average price target of $109.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GeneDx Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $115.00 $88.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $80.00 - Dan Brennan TD Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of GeneDx Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GeneDx Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GeneDx Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind GeneDx Holdings

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. The company is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets.

Breaking Down GeneDx Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GeneDx Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 39.56% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GeneDx Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GeneDx Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GeneDx Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WGS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy May 2025 TD Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WGS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.