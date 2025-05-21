Expert Outlook: GDS Holdings Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.71, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 30.2% from the previous average price target of $34.34.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of GDS Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Greg Miller Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $40.00 $35.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $53.00 $53.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Announces Buy $45.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $37.00 $26.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $45.00 $27.06 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Outperform $53.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GDS Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GDS Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GDS Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of GDS Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of GDS Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About GDS Holdings

GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expanding into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the Nasdaq in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

Understanding the Numbers: GDS Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, GDS Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.14% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GDS Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 219.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GDS Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, GDS Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

