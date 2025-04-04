Expert Outlook: Fox Factory Holding Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.75, with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.01%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fox Factory Holding by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Bret Jordan Jefferies Lowers Buy $38.00 $45.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $32.00 $38.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fox Factory Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fox Factory Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fox Factory Holding compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fox Factory Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fox Factory Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fox Factory Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used predominantly on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fox Factory Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.12% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Fox Factory Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fox Factory Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fox Factory Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

