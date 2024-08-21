Expert Outlook: Five9 Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

Ratings for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Five9 and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A decline of 25.82% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Five9 by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $50.00 $95.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $45.00 $100.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $80.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Lowers Buy $67.00 $90.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $47.00 $58.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $75.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $100.00 William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $40.00 $90.00 Nikolay Beliov B of A Securities Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $95.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $70.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

About Five9

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Five9's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Five9's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Five9's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.3, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

