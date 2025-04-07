Expert Outlook: Five Below Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 10 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 8 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $94.06, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average has decreased by 14.9% from the previous average price target of $110.53.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Five Below among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Announces |Neutral | $57.00|- | |Michael Montani |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $90.00|$93.00 | |Kate McShane |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $102.00|$117.00 | |John Heinbockel |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $125.00|$140.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $85.00|$85.00 | |David Bellinger |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $88.00|$105.00 | |Michael Lasser |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $110.00|$150.00 | |Karen Short |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $93.00|$100.00 | |Scot Ciccarelli |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $86.00|$93.00 | |Melanie Nunez |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $75.00|$88.00 | |Simeon Gutman |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $110.00|$120.00 | |Anthony Chukumba |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $75.00|$120.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $85.00|$115.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $102.00|$107.00 | |Joseph Feldman |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $115.00|$115.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $107.00|$110.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Five Below. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Five Below's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Five Below displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Five Below's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

