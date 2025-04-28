Expert Outlook: Fiserv Through The Eyes Of 18 Analysts

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 15 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 9 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $256.5, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $252.11, the current average has increased by 1.74%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Fiserv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $230.00|$265.00 | |James Friedman |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $240.00|$250.00 | |Ole Slorer |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $268.00|$267.00 | |Vasundhara Govil |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $240.00|$260.00 | |Timothy Chiodo |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $255.00|$265.00 | |Ashwin Shirvaikar |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $240.00|$267.00 | |Rufus Hone |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $232.00|$254.00 | |James Friedman |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $250.00|$270.00 | |Will Nance |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $260.00|$246.00 | |James Friedman |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $270.00|$230.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $265.00|$235.00 | |Daniel Perlin |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $270.00|$255.00 | |Vasundhara Govil |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Outperform | $260.00|$238.00 | |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $270.00|$240.00 | |Alex Markgraff |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $270.00|$250.00 | |Charles Nabhan |Stephens & Co. |Raises |Overweight | $270.00|$255.00 | |Ole Slorer |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $267.00|$258.00 | |Rufus Hone |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $260.00|$233.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fiserv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fiserv's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Fiserv's Background

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Fiserv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Fiserv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.3% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

