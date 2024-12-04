Expert Outlook: First Mid Bancshares Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.8, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 4.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Mid Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $45.00 $42.00 David Konrad DA Davidson Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Nathan Rice Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $42.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to First Mid Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of First Mid Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Mid Bancshares's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Mid Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Inc is a United States based financial holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Mid Bank, it is engaged in the business of banking. It also provides data processing services to affiliates and insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary. The company's operations cover community banking, wealth management and insurance services. Key revenue is derived from the provision of community banking services.

Financial Milestones: First Mid Bancshares's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: First Mid Bancshares displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Mid Bancshares's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: First Mid Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

