Expert Outlook: First Industrial Realty Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.4, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 2.12% from the previous average price target of $56.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of First Industrial Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Caitlin Burrows |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $51.00|$59.00 | |Nicholas Yulico |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $50.00|$58.00 | |Anthony Powell |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $56.00|$55.00 | |Caitlin Burrows |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $59.00|$52.00 | |David Rodgers |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $61.00|$59.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Industrial Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Industrial Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Industrial Realty compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Industrial Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Industrial Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Industrial Realty analyst ratings.

Get to Know First Industrial Realty Better

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. Through its fully integrated operating and investing platform, the company provides facilities and customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. The company serves a diverse tenant base across various sectors, including e-commerce, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, consumer services, food and beverage, building materials, wholesale goods, health services, and government.

First Industrial Realty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Industrial Realty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: First Industrial Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Industrial Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Industrial Realty's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, First Industrial Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.