Expert Outlook: First Hawaiian Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.5, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 2.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $26.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of First Hawaiian by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kelly Motta |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $28.00|$30.00 | |Anthony Elian |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $25.00|$26.00 | |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $22.00|$24.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $27.00|$30.00 | |Anthony Elian |JP Morgan |Raises |Underweight | $29.00|$27.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $30.00|$28.00 | |Ryan Nash |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Sell | $29.00|$26.00 | |Kelly Motta |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $31.00|$28.00 | |Andrew Liesch |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $30.00|$28.00 | |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Raises |Underweight | $24.00|$22.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Hawaiian. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Hawaiian compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Hawaiian's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Hawaiian's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into First Hawaiian's Background

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate, and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans. The company's segments are Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, and others of which key revenue is derived from Retail Banking.

Key Indicators: First Hawaiian's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, First Hawaiian faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.07% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Hawaiian's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Hawaiian's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, First Hawaiian adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

