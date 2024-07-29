Expert Outlook: First Commonwealth Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 14.29% from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Commonwealth is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Cardenas Janney Montgomery Scott Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $18.00 $16.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $17.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Commonwealth. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Commonwealth compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Commonwealth's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Commonwealth's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Commonwealth analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know First Commonwealth Better

First Commonwealth Financial Corp functions in the financial services sector in the United States. Through its subsidiary, it offers a range of consumer and commercial banking services such as personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, investment certificates, fixed & variable rate certificates of deposit, and various kinds of loans. It also provides trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company earns the majority of its revenue through net interest income.

First Commonwealth's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: First Commonwealth's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Commonwealth's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Commonwealth's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Commonwealth's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FCF

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 B. Riley Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy Oct 2021 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Mar 2021 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FCF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.