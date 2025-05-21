Expert Outlook: First Citizens BancShares Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated First Citizens BancShares and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $2225.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $2400.00 and a low estimate of $2050.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.22% lower than the prior average price target of $2451.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of First Citizens BancShares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $2050.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $2400.00 $2568.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $2200.00 $2535.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $2250.00 $2250.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into First Citizens BancShares's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank and Trust Company. The company's segments include the General Bank, the Commercial Bank, SVB Commercial, and Rail. The General Bank segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through our extensive network of branches and various digital channels. The Commercial Bank segment provides financial services, including lending, leasing, and advisory, to small and mid-market businesses across various industries. The SVB Commercial provides financial services to innovators, investors, and venture firms. The Rail segment provides tailored leasing and financing for railcars and locomotives across North America. It generates the majority of its revenue from the General Banking segment.

First Citizens BancShares: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: First Citizens BancShares's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Citizens BancShares's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Citizens BancShares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Citizens BancShares's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Citizens BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

