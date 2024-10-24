Expert Outlook: First BanCorp Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 0.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First BanCorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $20.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $22.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First BanCorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First BanCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First BanCorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First BanCorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About First BanCorp

First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment generates majority revenue, which consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centres. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.

First BanCorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: First BanCorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First BanCorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First BanCorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First BanCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

