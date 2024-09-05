Expert Outlook: Federated Hermes Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $37.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 2.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $37.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Federated Hermes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $36.00 $37.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $33.00 $34.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Adam Beatty UBS Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $34.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Federated Hermes. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Federated Hermes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Federated Hermes's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Federated Hermes's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Federated Hermes analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes provides asset-management services for institutional and individual investors. The firm had $782.7 billion in managed assets at the end of June 2024, composed of equity (10%), multi-asset (less than 1%), fixed-income (12%), alternative (3%), and money market (75%) funds. The firm's cash-management operations are expected to generate around 50% of Federated's revenue this year, compared with 28%, 12%, and 10%, respectively, for the equity, fixed-income, and alternatives/multi-asset operations. The company's products are distributed via trust banks, wealth managers, and retail broker/dealers (64% of AUM), institutional investors (27%), and international clients (9%).

Federated Hermes: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Federated Hermes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federated Hermes's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federated Hermes's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FHI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Apr 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Neutral Underweight Oct 2020 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FHI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.