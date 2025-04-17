Expert Outlook: Exelixis Through The Eyes Of 19 Analysts

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 6 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Exelixis, presenting an average target of $37.74, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a 3.91% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $36.32.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Exelixis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Silvan Tuerkcan |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $41.00|$41.00 | |Robert Burns |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $40.00|$40.00 | |Gregory Renza |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $40.00|$38.00 | |Derek Archila |Wells Fargo |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $36.00|$36.00 | |Peter Lawson |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $29.00|$25.00 | |Robert Burns |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $40.00|$40.00 | |David Lebowitz |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$38.00 | |Michael Schmidt |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $42.00|$42.00 | |Sudan Loganathan |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $29.00|$29.00 | |Stephen Willey |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $36.00|$30.00 | |Joseph Catanzaro |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $38.00|$37.00 | |Ashwani Verma |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $34.00|$30.00 | |Silvan Tuerkcan |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $41.00|$41.00 | |Asthika Goonewardene|Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $43.00|$42.00 | |Sudan Loganathan |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $29.00|$29.00 | |Robert Burns |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $40.00|$40.00 | |Jefferson Harralson |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $40.00|$30.00 | |Jay Olson |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Perform | $33.00|$41.00 | |Silvan Tuerkcan |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $41.00|$41.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Exelixis. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Exelixis's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Exelixis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Exelixis

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Exelixis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.16% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

