Expert Outlook: Excelerate Energy Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.6, along with a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.84% from the previous average price target of $21.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Excelerate Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $29.00 $25.00 Marc Solecitto Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $22.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $28.00 $21.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $21.00 $21.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Excelerate Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Excelerate Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Excelerate Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Excelerate Energy's market standing.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Inc is engaged in flexible LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the LNG value chain. The company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development, to LNG and natural gas supply.

Excelerate Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Excelerate Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Excelerate Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Excelerate Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Excelerate Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

