Expert Outlook: Exact Sciences Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $71.14, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average represents a 0.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $71.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Exact Sciences among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $72.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Overweight $70.00 - Bruce Jackson Benchmark Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $72.00 $75.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $86.00 $82.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exact Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Exact Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a noninvasive stool-based DNA test, is a precancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is also developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

