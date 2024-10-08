Expert Outlook: Evolent Health Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Evolent Health, presenting an average target of $38.29, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.3% from the previous average price target of $36.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Evolent Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $36.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $31.00 $34.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evolent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Evolent Health: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Evolent Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

