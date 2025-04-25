Expert Outlook: Euronet Worldwide Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $118.0, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Highlighting a 1.67% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $120.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Euronet Worldwide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Vasundhara Govil |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $110.00|$112.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $120.00|$130.00 | |Vasundhara Govil |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $112.00|$108.00 | |Charles Nabhan |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $130.00|$130.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Euronet Worldwide. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Euronet Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Euronet Worldwide's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Euronet Worldwide's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Euronet Worldwide analyst ratings.

Delving into Euronet Worldwide's Background

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. It offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. The company's product offerings include comprehensive ATM, POS, card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, money transfer services, etc. Its reportable operating segments are EFT Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. Maximum revenue is derived from its Money Transfer segment, which provides money transfer services across the world under the brand names Ria, AFEX, IME, and xe. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Germany, India, France, Greece, and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Euronet Worldwide's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Euronet Worldwide displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Euronet Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EEFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for EEFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.